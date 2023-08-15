Player prop betting options for Carlos Correa, Spencer Torkelson and others are available in the Minnesota Twins-Detroit Tigers matchup at Target Field on Tuesday, starting at 7:40 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Twins Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 25 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs, 48 walks and 63 RBI (100 total hits). He has swiped two bases.

He has a slash line of .228/.308/.412 so far this season.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Aug. 13 0-for-3 1 0 1 0 0 at Red Sox Aug. 12 4-for-4 1 1 1 8 0 at Red Sox Aug. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Aug. 10 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Aug. 9 2-for-4 3 2 2 8 0

Riley Greene Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Greene Stats

Riley Greene has 18 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs, 30 walks and 29 RBI (97 total hits). He has stolen six bases.

He's slashed .307/.369/.478 on the season.

Greene has picked up at least one hit in seven straight games. During his last 10 games he is batting .316 with four doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Greene Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Aug. 13 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Red Sox Aug. 12 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Red Sox Aug. 11 1-for-2 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Twins Aug. 10 2-for-4 1 1 1 6 0 vs. Twins Aug. 9 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Bailey Ober Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Ober Stats

The Twins will send Bailey Ober (6-6) to the mound for his 20th start this season.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 11 of them.

Ober will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 19 chances this season.

Ober Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Tigers Aug. 9 5.0 11 5 4 9 1 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 4 5.0 6 2 2 3 0 at Royals Jul. 29 4.0 11 6 6 5 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 23 6.0 5 3 2 6 0 at Mariners Jul. 18 6.0 7 3 3 5 0

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Correa Stats

Correa has 25 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 44 walks and 54 RBI (95 total hits).

He has a .230/.306/.409 slash line so far this year.

Correa has recorded at least one hit in eight straight games. During his last 10 games he is hitting .286 with two doubles, three home runs, five walks and nine RBI.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Phillies Aug. 12 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 at Phillies Aug. 11 1-for-2 0 0 0 2 at Tigers Aug. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Tigers Aug. 9 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 at Tigers Aug. 8 2-for-3 0 0 0 2

Max Kepler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Kepler Stats

Max Kepler has recorded 72 hits with 12 doubles, 19 home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 46 runs.

He has a .238/.299/.465 slash line on the season.

Kepler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Phillies Aug. 13 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Aug. 12 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 at Phillies Aug. 11 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 at Tigers Aug. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Aug. 9 1-for-5 0 0 1 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.