How to Watch the Tigers vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 15
Alex Faedo takes the mound for the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday at Target Field against Ryan Jeffers and the Minnesota Twins. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
Tigers vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers have hit just 113 homers this season, which ranks 28th in the league.
- Detroit is 29th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .373 this season.
- The Tigers rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .234.
- Detroit is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 29th with just 466 total runs (3.9 per game) this season.
- The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 29th with an OBP of .299.
- The Tigers rank 18th with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.
- Detroit averages the 21st-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.
- Detroit has pitched to a 4.48 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.
- Tigers pitchers have a 1.270 WHIP this season, 12th in the majors.
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Faedo (2-4) will take the mound for the Tigers, his ninth start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed four hits in 4 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins.
- He has earned a quality start three times in eight starts this season.
- Faedo has four starts of five or more innings this season in eight chances. He averages 5 innings per outing.
- He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in eight chances this season.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/9/2023
|Twins
|W 9-5
|Home
|Alex Faedo
|Bailey Ober
|8/10/2023
|Twins
|W 3-0
|Home
|Reese Olson
|Kenta Maeda
|8/11/2023
|Red Sox
|L 5-2
|Away
|Tarik Skubal
|Chris Sale
|8/12/2023
|Red Sox
|W 6-2
|Away
|Matt Manning
|Brayan Bello
|8/13/2023
|Red Sox
|L 6-3
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Kutter Crawford
|8/15/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Alex Faedo
|Bailey Ober
|8/16/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Reese Olson
|Kenta Maeda
|8/17/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Tarik Skubal
|Xzavion Curry
|8/18/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Matt Manning
|Gavin Williams
|8/19/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Tanner Bibee
|8/20/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Alex Faedo
|Logan Allen
