Tigers vs. Twins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 15
Tuesday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (62-58) and Detroit Tigers (53-65) matching up at Target Field has a projected final score of 4-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:40 PM ET on August 15.
The Twins will give the nod to Bailey Ober (6-6) versus the Tigers and Alex Faedo (2-4).
Tigers vs. Twins Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
Tigers vs. Twins Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Twins 4, Tigers 3.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Twins
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Tigers Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 5-5.
- When it comes to the over/under, Detroit and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its previous 10 games.
- Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.
- The Tigers have won in 39, or 40.6%, of the 96 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Detroit has been victorious 13 times in 28 chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or worse on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 39.2% chance of pulling out a win.
- The offense for Detroit is No. 29 in baseball scoring 3.9 runs per game (466 total runs).
- The Tigers have pitched to a 4.48 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 9
|Twins
|W 9-5
|Alex Faedo vs Bailey Ober
|August 10
|Twins
|W 3-0
|Reese Olson vs Kenta Maeda
|August 11
|@ Red Sox
|L 5-2
|Tarik Skubal vs Chris Sale
|August 12
|@ Red Sox
|W 6-2
|Matt Manning vs Brayan Bello
|August 13
|@ Red Sox
|L 6-3
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Kutter Crawford
|August 15
|@ Twins
|-
|Alex Faedo vs Bailey Ober
|August 16
|@ Twins
|-
|Reese Olson vs Kenta Maeda
|August 17
|@ Guardians
|-
|Tarik Skubal vs Xzavion Curry
|August 18
|@ Guardians
|-
|Matt Manning vs Gavin Williams
|August 19
|@ Guardians
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Tanner Bibee
|August 20
|@ Guardians
|-
|Alex Faedo vs Logan Allen
