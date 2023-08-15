Tuesday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (62-58) and Detroit Tigers (53-65) matching up at Target Field has a projected final score of 4-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:40 PM ET on August 15.

The Twins will give the nod to Bailey Ober (6-6) versus the Tigers and Alex Faedo (2-4).

Tigers vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Tigers vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Twins 4, Tigers 3.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 5-5.

When it comes to the over/under, Detroit and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its previous 10 games.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.

The Tigers have won in 39, or 40.6%, of the 96 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Detroit has been victorious 13 times in 28 chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 39.2% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Detroit is No. 29 in baseball scoring 3.9 runs per game (466 total runs).

The Tigers have pitched to a 4.48 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.

Tigers Schedule