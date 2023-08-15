On Tuesday, Spencer Torkelson (.543 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Detroit Tigers play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Ober. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Red Sox.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Target Field

Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson leads Detroit in OBP (.308), slugging percentage (.412) and total hits (100) this season.

Torkelson has had a hit in 67 of 116 games this season (57.8%), including multiple hits 27 times (23.3%).

Looking at the 116 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 15 of them (12.9%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 37.9% of his games this season, Torkelson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 47 of 116 games this season, and more than once 9 times.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 58 .212 AVG .242 .310 OBP .307 .363 SLG .458 19 XBH 25 6 HR 12 24 RBI 39 62/28 K/BB 58/20 1 SB 1

