The Detroit Tigers and Riley Greene, who went 2-for-4 with a double last time in action, battle Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Riley Greene At The Plate

Greene is batting .307 with 18 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 30 walks.

Greene will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .444 with one homer during his last outings.

Greene has gotten a hit in 63 of 82 games this season (76.8%), with more than one hit on 26 occasions (31.7%).

He has homered in 12.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 25 games this season (30.5%), Greene has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (4.9%) he had two or more.

He has scored in 47.6% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 7.3%.

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 42 .344 AVG .269 .393 OBP .345 .525 SLG .429 17 XBH 14 5 HR 5 14 RBI 15 50/13 K/BB 45/17 3 SB 3

