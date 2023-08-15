Riley Greene Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Detroit Tigers and Riley Greene, who went 2-for-4 with a double last time in action, battle Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Discover More About This Game
Riley Greene At The Plate
- Greene is batting .307 with 18 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 30 walks.
- Greene will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .444 with one homer during his last outings.
- Greene has gotten a hit in 63 of 82 games this season (76.8%), with more than one hit on 26 occasions (31.7%).
- He has homered in 12.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 25 games this season (30.5%), Greene has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (4.9%) he had two or more.
- He has scored in 47.6% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 7.3%.
Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|42
|.344
|AVG
|.269
|.393
|OBP
|.345
|.525
|SLG
|.429
|17
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|5
|14
|RBI
|15
|50/13
|K/BB
|45/17
|3
|SB
|3
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff leads the league.
- The Twins have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to allow 138 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- The Twins are sending Ober (6-6) out for his 20th start of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.40 ERA and 107 strikeouts through 108 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing 11 hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.40, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are batting .247 against him.
