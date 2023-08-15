Luis Robert Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Cubs - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Luis Robert is available when the Chicago White Sox take on Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last action (on August 9 against the Yankees) he went 1-for-1.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Robert? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert leads Chicago with 116 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .563.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 44th in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.
- Robert is batting .375 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.
- Robert has picked up a hit in 69.6% of his 112 games this season, with at least two hits in 25.9% of them.
- Looking at the 112 games he has played this season, he's homered in 29 of them (25.9%), and in 6.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 38.4% of his games this year, Robert has driven in at least one run. In 15 of those games (13.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 50.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 16 games with multiple runs (14.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|57
|.270
|AVG
|.272
|.327
|OBP
|.324
|.602
|SLG
|.530
|33
|XBH
|29
|16
|HR
|15
|32
|RBI
|33
|53/12
|K/BB
|81/12
|4
|SB
|12
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs' 4.27 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Cubs give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (133 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Cubs are sending Hendricks (4-6) to the mound for his 16th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.17 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 86 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 4.17, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are batting .251 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.