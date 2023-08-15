Luis Robert is available when the Chicago White Sox take on Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last action (on August 9 against the Yankees) he went 1-for-1.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert leads Chicago with 116 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .563.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 44th in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.

Robert is batting .375 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.

Robert has picked up a hit in 69.6% of his 112 games this season, with at least two hits in 25.9% of them.

Looking at the 112 games he has played this season, he's homered in 29 of them (25.9%), and in 6.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 38.4% of his games this year, Robert has driven in at least one run. In 15 of those games (13.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 50.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 16 games with multiple runs (14.3%).

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 57 .270 AVG .272 .327 OBP .324 .602 SLG .530 33 XBH 29 16 HR 15 32 RBI 33 53/12 K/BB 81/12 4 SB 12

Cubs Pitching Rankings