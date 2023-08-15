Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. White Sox - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Jeimer Candelario (.450 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 94 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Touki Toussaint. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario is hitting .275 with 35 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 41 walks.
- He ranks 36th in batting average, 29th in on base percentage, and 23rd in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB play.
- In 64.5% of his games this year (71 of 110), Candelario has picked up at least one hit, and in 29 of those games (26.4%) he recorded more than one.
- Looking at the 110 games he has played this year, he's homered in 17 of them (15.5%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Candelario has had an RBI in 35 games this season (31.8%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (14.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 44.5% of his games this year (49 of 110), he has scored, and in 14 of those games (12.7%) he has scored more than once.
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|5
|.245
|AVG
|.263
|.333
|OBP
|.300
|.452
|SLG
|.316
|26
|XBH
|1
|6
|HR
|0
|24
|RBI
|0
|43/18
|K/BB
|6/1
|1
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The White Sox have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.60).
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 162 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Toussaint (1-5 with a 4.27 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his eighth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, the right-hander went five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.27, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are batting .205 against him.
