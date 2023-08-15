Gavin Sheets Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Cubs - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Gavin Sheets (.292 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Gavin Sheets At The Plate
- Sheets is hitting .218 with six doubles, eight home runs and 22 walks.
- Sheets has gotten at least one hit in 47.1% of his games this season (40 of 85), with at least two hits seven times (8.2%).
- He has gone deep in 9.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 20.0% of his games this season, Sheets has notched at least one RBI. In six of those games (7.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 18 games this year (21.2%), but has had no multi-run games.
Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|42
|.187
|AVG
|.248
|.264
|OBP
|.315
|.280
|SLG
|.425
|4
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|5
|13
|RBI
|15
|26/12
|K/BB
|20/10
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Cubs have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.27).
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 133 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Hendricks gets the start for the Cubs, his 16th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.17 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 86 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the New York Mets, the right-hander went five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 33-year-old has a 4.17 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .251 to opposing hitters.
