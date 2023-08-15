The Chicago White Sox, including Gavin Sheets (.292 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

Sheets is hitting .218 with six doubles, eight home runs and 22 walks.

Sheets has gotten at least one hit in 47.1% of his games this season (40 of 85), with at least two hits seven times (8.2%).

He has gone deep in 9.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 20.0% of his games this season, Sheets has notched at least one RBI. In six of those games (7.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 18 games this year (21.2%), but has had no multi-run games.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 42 .187 AVG .248 .264 OBP .315 .280 SLG .425 4 XBH 10 3 HR 5 13 RBI 15 26/12 K/BB 20/10 0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings