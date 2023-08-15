Eric Haase Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After hitting .214 with a home run and three RBI in his past 10 games, Eric Haase and the Detroit Tigers face the Minnesota Twins (who will start Bailey Ober) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Red Sox.
Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Explore More About This Game
Eric Haase At The Plate
- Haase is hitting .203 with eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 14 walks.
- Haase has gotten a hit in 38 of 82 games this year (46.3%), including 10 multi-hit games (12.2%).
- He has homered in 4.9% of his games in 2023, and 1.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Haase has had an RBI in 17 games this year (20.7%), including five multi-RBI outings (6.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 19 of 82 games (23.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|43
|.250
|AVG
|.161
|.282
|OBP
|.207
|.355
|SLG
|.226
|7
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|1
|19
|RBI
|7
|38/6
|K/BB
|39/8
|1
|SB
|2
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks first in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (138 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ober gets the start for the Twins, his 20th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.40 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing 11 hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.40, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .247 against him.
