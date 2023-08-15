Elvis Andrus Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Cubs - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Elvis Andrus (.361 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) in his last appearance against the Brewers.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus has 13 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 21 walks while hitting .226.
- In 42 of 80 games this year (52.5%) Andrus has picked up a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (18.8%).
- He has homered in three games this year (3.8%), leaving the park in 1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 17 games this season (21.3%), Andrus has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (13.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 19 of 80 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|41
|.258
|AVG
|.197
|.321
|OBP
|.263
|.320
|SLG
|.314
|6
|XBH
|11
|1
|HR
|2
|17
|RBI
|14
|25/11
|K/BB
|25/10
|4
|SB
|4
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Cubs have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.27).
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up 133 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Hendricks (4-6 with a 4.17 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 86 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his 16th of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 33-year-old has an ERA of 4.17, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .251 against him.
