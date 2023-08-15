Tuesday's game at Wrigley Field has the Chicago Cubs (61-57) taking on the Chicago White Sox (47-72) at 8:05 PM (on August 15). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 victory for the Cubs, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Cubs will give the ball to Kyle Hendricks (4-6, 4.17 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Touki Toussaint (1-5, 4.27 ERA).

Cubs vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

Cubs vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Cubs 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cubs and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Cubs have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Cubs have won 32, or 58.2%, of the 55 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Cubs have a record of 3-2 when they're favored by -185 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for the Cubs.

The Cubs are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking fifth with 597 total runs this season.

The Cubs have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.27).

Cubs Schedule