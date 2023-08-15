The Chicago Cubs and Mike Tauchman will square off against the Chicago White Sox and Luis Robert on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET, in the first game of a two-game series at Wrigley Field.

The favored Cubs have -165 moneyline odds against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +140. The total for the game has been set at 8.5 runs.

Cubs vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -165 +140 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

The Cubs have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cubs and their opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have won 32 of the 55 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (58.2%).

The Cubs have gone 6-5 when they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter (54.5%).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Cubs have an implied win probability of 62.3%.

The Cubs have combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 63 times this season for a 63-51-4 record against the over/under.

The Cubs have a 5-6-0 record ATS this season.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 32-28 29-29 25-28 36-29 41-39 20-18

