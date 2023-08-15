Colts Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of December 31 the Indianapolis Colts' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +15000, make them the fourth-longest shot in the league.
Colts Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC South: +550
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000
Indianapolis Betting Insights
- Indianapolis went 6-11-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Colts games.
- Indianapolis put up 311.6 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 27th in the . On the other side of the ball, it ranked 15th, giving up 334 yards per contest.
- The Colts won just two games at home last season and two away from home.
- Indianapolis won just one game when favored (1-5-1), while posting a 3-7 record as an underdog.
- In the AFC South, the Colts won just one game (1-4-1), and in the conference as a whole they went 4-7-1.
Colts Impact Players
- Michael Pittman Jr. had 99 receptions for 925 yards (54.4 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games last year.
- On the ground with the Ravens last season, Kenyan Drake scored four touchdowns and accumulated 482 yards (28.4 per game).
- In addition, Drake had 17 catches for 89 yards and one touchdown.
- Isaiah McKenzie had 42 catches for 423 yards (26.4 per game) and four touchdowns in 16 games a season ago for the Bills.
- Alec Pierce had 41 receptions for 593 yards (34.9 per game) and two touchdowns in 17 games.
- As a playmaker on defense, Zaire Franklin amassed 166 tackles, 12.0 TFL, and three sacks in 17 games last year.
2023-24 Colts NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|2
|September 17
|@ Texans
|-
|+20000
|3
|September 24
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1800
|4
|October 1
|Rams
|-
|+8000
|5
|October 8
|Titans
|-
|+10000
|6
|October 15
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|7
|October 22
|Browns
|-
|+3500
|8
|October 29
|Saints
|-
|+4000
|9
|November 5
|@ Panthers
|-
|+8000
|10
|November 12
|@ Patriots
|-
|+6600
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|November 26
|Buccaneers
|-
|+15000
|13
|December 3
|@ Titans
|-
|+10000
|14
|December 10
|@ Bengals
|-
|+1100
|15
|December 17
|Steelers
|-
|+6000
|16
|December 24
|@ Falcons
|-
|+8000
|17
|December 31
|Raiders
|-
|+8000
|18
|January 7
|Texans
|-
|+20000
