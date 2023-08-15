As of December 31 the Indianapolis Colts' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +15000, make them the fourth-longest shot in the league.

Colts Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +550

+550 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000

Indianapolis Betting Insights

Indianapolis went 6-11-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Colts games.

Indianapolis put up 311.6 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 27th in the . On the other side of the ball, it ranked 15th, giving up 334 yards per contest.

The Colts won just two games at home last season and two away from home.

Indianapolis won just one game when favored (1-5-1), while posting a 3-7 record as an underdog.

In the AFC South, the Colts won just one game (1-4-1), and in the conference as a whole they went 4-7-1.

Colts Impact Players

Michael Pittman Jr. had 99 receptions for 925 yards (54.4 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games last year.

On the ground with the Ravens last season, Kenyan Drake scored four touchdowns and accumulated 482 yards (28.4 per game).

In addition, Drake had 17 catches for 89 yards and one touchdown.

Isaiah McKenzie had 42 catches for 423 yards (26.4 per game) and four touchdowns in 16 games a season ago for the Bills.

Alec Pierce had 41 receptions for 593 yards (34.9 per game) and two touchdowns in 17 games.

As a playmaker on defense, Zaire Franklin amassed 166 tackles, 12.0 TFL, and three sacks in 17 games last year.

Colts Player Futures

2023-24 Colts NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Jaguars - +3000 2 September 17 @ Texans - +20000 3 September 24 @ Ravens - +1800 4 October 1 Rams - +8000 5 October 8 Titans - +10000 6 October 15 @ Jaguars - +3000 7 October 22 Browns - +3500 8 October 29 Saints - +4000 9 November 5 @ Panthers - +8000 10 November 12 @ Patriots - +6600 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 Buccaneers - +15000 13 December 3 @ Titans - +10000 14 December 10 @ Bengals - +1100 15 December 17 Steelers - +6000 16 December 24 @ Falcons - +8000 17 December 31 Raiders - +8000 18 January 7 Texans - +20000

