Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Cubs - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Andrew Benintendi -- .175 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the hill, on August 15 at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Brewers.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi leads Chicago with an OBP of .333 this season while batting .269 with 39 walks and 53 runs scored.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 47th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 65th and he is 130th in slugging.
- Benintendi has picked up a hit in 79 of 106 games this season, with multiple hits 28 times.
- In 106 games played this year, he has hit a homer in only two of them.
- In 23.6% of his games this year, Benintendi has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 4.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 42 games this year (39.6%), including eight multi-run games (7.5%).
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|55
|.275
|AVG
|.263
|.343
|OBP
|.325
|.347
|SLG
|.348
|14
|XBH
|14
|0
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|21
|37/20
|K/BB
|32/19
|6
|SB
|5
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 22nd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.27).
- The Cubs surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (133 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hendricks makes the start for the Cubs, his 16th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.17 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 86 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty tossed five innings against the New York Mets, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.17, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are hitting .251 against him.
