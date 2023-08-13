Bookmakers have listed player props for Christian Yelich, Luis Robert and others when the Milwaukee Brewers visit the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

White Sox vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Robert Stats

Robert has put up 116 hits with 30 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 65 runs with 16 stolen bases.

He's slashing .271/.325/.563 on the season.

Robert has recorded at least one hit in seven straight games. In his last 10 outings he is batting .314 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Aug. 9 1-for-1 1 0 0 1 2 vs. Yankees Aug. 8 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 7 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Guardians Aug. 6 1-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 at Guardians Aug. 5 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 2

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has 24 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 29 walks and 62 RBI (102 total hits).

He has a .250/.314/.429 slash line so far this season.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Brewers Aug. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 11 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 vs. Yankees Aug. 9 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 vs. Yankees Aug. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 7 2-for-3 1 1 2 5

Bet on player props for Luis Robert, Andrew Vaughn or other White Sox players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Freddy Peralta Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Peralta Stats

Freddy Peralta (8-8) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his 23rd start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Peralta has 12 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 22 chances this season.

The 27-year-old's 4.20 ERA ranks 38th, 1.180 WHIP ranks 24th, and 11.1 K/9 ranks fifth among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Peralta Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rockies Aug. 7 7.0 1 1 1 13 0 at Nationals Aug. 1 6.0 6 3 3 7 2 vs. Reds Jul. 26 6.0 4 0 0 13 0 vs. Braves Jul. 21 5.0 6 6 6 5 3 at Reds Jul. 15 6.0 1 0 0 6 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Dylan Cease's player props with BetMGM.

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 27 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 57 walks and 65 RBI (127 total hits). He's also stolen 24 bases.

He has a slash line of .289/.375/.469 so far this season.

Yelich hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with four walks and an RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Aug. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Aug. 11 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Rockies Aug. 9 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 8 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 7 2-for-3 3 0 0 2 0

Carlos Santana Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 90 hits with 25 doubles, 14 home runs, 47 walks and 56 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashing .226/.306/.394 on the season.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Aug. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Aug. 11 2-for-6 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 9 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 7 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Christian Yelich, Carlos Santana or other Brewers players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.