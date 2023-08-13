You can wager on player prop bet odds for Justin Turner, Spencer Torkelson and others on the Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers before their matchup at 12:05 PM ET on Sunday at Fenway Park.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Tigers vs. Red Sox Game Info

When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 12:05 PM ET

Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 12:05 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: Peacock

Peacock Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 25 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs, 48 walks and 62 RBI (100 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.

He has a .229/.309/.415 slash line so far this year.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Aug. 12 4-for-4 1 1 1 8 0 at Red Sox Aug. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Aug. 10 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Aug. 9 2-for-4 3 2 2 8 0 vs. Twins Aug. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Riley Greene Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Greene Stats

Riley Greene has 95 hits with 17 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs, 30 walks and 29 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashed .304/.367/.474 so far this season.

Greene heads into this game looking to extend his six-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .289 with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and five RBI.

Greene Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Aug. 12 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Red Sox Aug. 11 1-for-2 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Twins Aug. 10 2-for-4 1 1 1 6 0 vs. Twins Aug. 9 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Twins Aug. 8 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Bet on player props for Spencer Torkelson, Riley Greene or other Tigers players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Kutter Crawford Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Crawford Stats

The Red Sox will hand the ball to Kutter Crawford (5-6) for his 15th start of the season.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

In 14 starts, Crawford has pitched through or past the fifth inning eight times. He has a season average of 3.9 frames per outing.

He has seven appearances with no earned runs allowed in 22 chances this season.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Royals Aug. 8 3.1 7 3 3 6 2 at Mariners Aug. 2 5.0 4 0 0 5 1 at Giants Jul. 28 5.2 3 1 1 7 1 vs. Mets Jul. 22 4.0 4 4 4 2 0 at Cubs Jul. 16 6.0 1 0 0 9 4

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Eduardo Rodríguez's player props with BetMGM.

Justin Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Turner Stats

Turner has 25 doubles, 18 home runs, 39 walks and 72 RBI (116 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashed .286/.354/.481 on the year.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Aug. 12 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Royals Aug. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 6 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 5 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Mariners Jul. 31 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Devers Stats

Rafael Devers has 111 hits with 26 doubles, 26 home runs, 39 walks and 79 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashed .263/.333/.509 so far this season.

Devers has picked up a hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .235 with a double and two walks.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Aug. 12 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 11 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Aug. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Royals Aug. 9 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Aug. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Justin Turner, Rafael Devers or other Red Sox players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.