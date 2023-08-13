Top Player Prop Bets for Tigers vs. Red Sox on August 13, 2023
You can wager on player prop bet odds for Justin Turner, Spencer Torkelson and others on the Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers before their matchup at 12:05 PM ET on Sunday at Fenway Park.
Tigers vs. Red Sox Game Info
- When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 12:05 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: Peacock
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Torkelson Stats
- Torkelson has 25 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs, 48 walks and 62 RBI (100 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.
- He has a .229/.309/.415 slash line so far this year.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 12
|4-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|8
|0
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|Aug. 10
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|Aug. 9
|2-for-4
|3
|2
|2
|8
|0
|vs. Twins
|Aug. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Riley Greene Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Greene Stats
- Riley Greene has 95 hits with 17 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs, 30 walks and 29 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.
- He's slashed .304/.367/.474 so far this season.
- Greene heads into this game looking to extend his six-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .289 with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and five RBI.
Greene Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 12
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 11
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Twins
|Aug. 10
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|0
|vs. Twins
|Aug. 9
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Twins
|Aug. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Kutter Crawford Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -110)
Crawford Stats
- The Red Sox will hand the ball to Kutter Crawford (5-6) for his 15th start of the season.
- In 14 starts this season, he's earned one quality start.
- In 14 starts, Crawford has pitched through or past the fifth inning eight times. He has a season average of 3.9 frames per outing.
- He has seven appearances with no earned runs allowed in 22 chances this season.
Crawford Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 8
|3.1
|7
|3
|3
|6
|2
|at Mariners
|Aug. 2
|5.0
|4
|0
|0
|5
|1
|at Giants
|Jul. 28
|5.2
|3
|1
|1
|7
|1
|vs. Mets
|Jul. 22
|4.0
|4
|4
|4
|2
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 16
|6.0
|1
|0
|0
|9
|4
Justin Turner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Turner Stats
- Turner has 25 doubles, 18 home runs, 39 walks and 72 RBI (116 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.
- He's slashed .286/.354/.481 on the year.
Turner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 12
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Aug. 6
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Aug. 5
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mariners
|Jul. 31
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Devers Stats
- Rafael Devers has 111 hits with 26 doubles, 26 home runs, 39 walks and 79 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He's slashed .263/.333/.509 so far this season.
- Devers has picked up a hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .235 with a double and two walks.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 12
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 11
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 10
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 9
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
