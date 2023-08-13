On Sunday, August 13, Justin Turner's Boston Red Sox (61-56) host Spencer Torkelson's Detroit Tigers (53-64) at Fenway Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 12:05 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Red Sox as -135 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Tigers +110 moneyline odds. The total is 9 runs for the game.

Tigers vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Time: 12:05 PM ET

TV: Peacock

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Kutter Crawford - BOS (5-6, 3.69 ERA) vs Eduardo Rodriguez - DET (8-5, 2.75 ERA)

Tigers vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have won 28, or 53.8%, of the 52 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Red Sox have gone 16-13 (55.2%).

Boston has a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Red Sox have a 4-4 record over the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Boston combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total three times.

The Tigers have come away with 39 wins in the 95 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Tigers have come away with a win 34 times in 79 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Tigers had a record of 5-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 3rd

