Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox will meet Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers on Sunday at Fenway Park, at 12:05 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Time: 12:05 PM ET

TV Channel: Peacock

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: Fenway Park

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers have hit just 112 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Detroit ranks 29th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .373 this season.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .234 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

Detroit is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 29th with just 463 total runs (four per game) this season.

The Tigers have an OBP of just .299 this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Tigers rank 19th with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.

Detroit strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 21st in MLB.

Detroit pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.46 ERA this year, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Tigers rank 11th in MLB with a combined 1.266 WHIP this season.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers' Eduardo Rodriguez (8-5) will make his 18th start of the season.

The left-hander allowed four hits in seven scoreless innings pitched against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.

Rodriguez has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 17 chances this season.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 8/8/2023 Twins W 6-0 Home Eduardo Rodríguez Sonny Gray 8/9/2023 Twins W 9-5 Home Alex Faedo Bailey Ober 8/10/2023 Twins W 3-0 Home Reese Olson Kenta Maeda 8/11/2023 Red Sox L 5-2 Away Tarik Skubal Chris Sale 8/12/2023 Red Sox W 6-2 Away Matt Manning Brayan Bello 8/13/2023 Red Sox - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Kutter Crawford 8/15/2023 Twins - Away Alex Faedo Bailey Ober 8/16/2023 Twins - Away Reese Olson Kenta Maeda 8/17/2023 Guardians - Away Tarik Skubal Xzavion Curry 8/18/2023 Guardians - Away Matt Manning Gavin Williams 8/19/2023 Guardians - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Tanner Bibee

