Tigers vs. Red Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 13
Sunday's contest between the Boston Red Sox (61-56) and Detroit Tigers (53-64) matching up at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 12:05 PM ET on August 13.
The probable starters are Kutter Crawford (5-6) for the Red Sox and Eduardo Rodriguez (8-5) for the Tigers.
Tigers vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 12:05 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: Peacock
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Tigers vs. Red Sox Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Red Sox 5, Tigers 4.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Red Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Tigers Performance Insights
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 5-4.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Detroit and its foes are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.
- The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 95 games this year and have walked away with the win 39 times (41.1%) in those games.
- Detroit has a win-loss record of 34-45 when favored by +110 or worse by sportsbooks this year.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.
- The offense for Detroit is No. 29 in MLB play scoring 4.0 runs per game (463 total runs).
- The Tigers have pitched to a 4.46 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 8
|Twins
|W 6-0
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Sonny Gray
|August 9
|Twins
|W 9-5
|Alex Faedo vs Bailey Ober
|August 10
|Twins
|W 3-0
|Reese Olson vs Kenta Maeda
|August 11
|@ Red Sox
|L 5-2
|Tarik Skubal vs Chris Sale
|August 12
|@ Red Sox
|W 6-2
|Matt Manning vs Brayan Bello
|August 13
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Kutter Crawford
|August 15
|@ Twins
|-
|Alex Faedo vs Bailey Ober
|August 16
|@ Twins
|-
|Reese Olson vs Kenta Maeda
|August 17
|@ Guardians
|-
|Tarik Skubal vs Xzavion Curry
|August 18
|@ Guardians
|-
|Matt Manning vs Gavin Williams
|August 19
|@ Guardians
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Tanner Bibee
