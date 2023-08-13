Seiya Suzuki Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Blue Jays - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Seiya Suzuki -- with an on-base percentage of .263 in his past 10 games, 69 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Hyun-Jin Ryu on the hill, on August 13 at 1:37 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Seiya Suzuki? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Blue Jays Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Blue Jays Player Props
|Cubs vs Blue Jays Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Blue Jays Prediction
|How to Watch Cubs vs Blue Jays
|Cubs vs Blue Jays Odds
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki has 16 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 41 walks while hitting .255.
- Suzuki has picked up a hit in 63.4% of his 93 games this season, with multiple hits in 23.7% of those games.
- He has homered in 9.7% of his games in 2023 (nine of 93), and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Suzuki has driven in a run in 29 games this year (31.2%), including nine games with more than one RBI (9.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 38 games this season (40.9%), including six multi-run games (6.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|51
|.230
|AVG
|.277
|.317
|OBP
|.346
|.329
|SLG
|.468
|10
|XBH
|19
|3
|HR
|7
|19
|RBI
|21
|43/19
|K/BB
|55/22
|2
|SB
|3
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.74 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (143 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Blue Jays will look to Ryu (0-1) in his third start of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Monday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went four scoreless innings without surrendering a hit.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.