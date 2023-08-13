On Sunday, Luis Robert (.629 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Chicago White Sox face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Yankees.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Robert? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert leads Chicago with 116 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .563.

He ranks 41st in batting average, 83rd in on base percentage, and sixth in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB action.

Robert will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .375 with two homers in his last games.

Robert has picked up a hit in 78 of 112 games this season, with multiple hits 29 times.

In 25.9% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 6.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 38.4% of his games this season, Robert has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 50.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 16 games with multiple runs (14.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 57 .270 AVG .272 .327 OBP .324 .602 SLG .530 33 XBH 29 16 HR 15 32 RBI 33 53/12 K/BB 81/12 4 SB 12

Brewers Pitching Rankings