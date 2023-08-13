Kerry Carpenter -- with a slugging percentage of .833 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Boston Red Sox, with Kutter Crawford on the mound, on August 13 at 12:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he smacked two homers in his most recent appearance (going 2-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
  • TV Channel: Peacock
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

  • Carpenter is hitting .281 with 10 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 19 walks.
  • Carpenter will look to extend his nine-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 with three homers over the course of his last outings.
  • Carpenter has had a hit in 44 of 74 games this season (59.5%), including multiple hits 21 times (28.4%).
  • He has gone deep in 17.6% of his games this season, and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Carpenter has driven home a run in 24 games this season (32.4%), including more than one RBI in 16.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
  • He has scored in 35.1% of his games this season (26 of 74), with two or more runs seven times (9.5%).

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
37 GP 36
.357 AVG .200
.403 OBP .276
.519 SLG .500
12 XBH 14
4 HR 11
16 RBI 25
27/9 K/BB 33/10
0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Red Sox's 4.34 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 153 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
  • Crawford (5-6 with a 3.69 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his 15th of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, the right-hander tossed 3 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.69, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opponents have a .235 batting average against him.
