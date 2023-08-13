The Chicago Cubs, including Jeimer Candelario (.450 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 94 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Sunday at 1:37 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Hyun-Jin Ryu TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario is hitting .275 with 35 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 41 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 35th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 22nd in the league in slugging.

In 64.5% of his 110 games this season, Candelario has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 29 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 110 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 17 of them (15.5%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Candelario has picked up an RBI in 35 games this season (31.8%), with more than one RBI in 16 of those games (14.5%).

He has scored in 49 of 110 games this year, and more than once 14 times.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 5 .245 AVG .263 .333 OBP .300 .452 SLG .316 26 XBH 1 6 HR 0 24 RBI 0 43/18 K/BB 6/1 1 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings