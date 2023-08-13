Ian Happ Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Blue Jays - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Ian Happ (.279 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 88 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Hyun-Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Sunday at 1:37 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ian Happ? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Blue Jays Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Blue Jays Player Props
|Cubs vs Blue Jays Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Blue Jays Prediction
|How to Watch Cubs vs Blue Jays
|Cubs vs Blue Jays Odds
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ is hitting .242 with 23 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 79 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 106th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 20th and he is 103rd in slugging.
- Happ has gotten a hit in 69 of 114 games this year (60.5%), with at least two hits on 25 occasions (21.9%).
- Looking at the 114 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 11 of them (9.6%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 28.1% of his games this season, Happ has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 37.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (10.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|56
|.233
|AVG
|.251
|.352
|OBP
|.382
|.398
|SLG
|.409
|19
|XBH
|19
|7
|HR
|6
|33
|RBI
|20
|62/38
|K/BB
|54/41
|4
|SB
|5
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The Blue Jays' 3.74 team ERA ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (143 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ryu (0-1) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his third of the season.
- The lefty last appeared on Monday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed four scoreless innings without surrendering a hit.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.