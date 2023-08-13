Gavin Sheets Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Brewers - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Gavin Sheets (.286 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he reached base in all three of his plate appearances (2-for-2 with a double) against the Brewers.
Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Gavin Sheets At The Plate
- Sheets is batting .222 with six doubles, eight home runs and 22 walks.
- Sheets has gotten a hit in 40 of 84 games this year (47.6%), with multiple hits on seven occasions (8.3%).
- Looking at the 84 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (9.5%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Sheets has picked up an RBI in 17 games this year (20.2%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (7.1%).
- He has scored a run in 18 of 84 games so far this season.
Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|42
|.194
|AVG
|.248
|.274
|OBP
|.315
|.291
|SLG
|.425
|4
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|5
|13
|RBI
|15
|26/12
|K/BB
|20/10
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Brewers' 4.03 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up 150 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- Peralta (8-8 with a 4.20 ERA and 151 strikeouts in 122 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 23rd of the season.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up just one hit.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (4.20), 24th in WHIP (1.180), and fifth in K/9 (11.1).
