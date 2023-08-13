On Sunday, Eric Haase (.214 batting average in his past 10 games, with a home run and three RBI) and the Detroit Tigers play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Kutter Crawford. First pitch is at 12:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Red Sox.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
  • TV Channel: Peacock
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Eric Haase At The Plate

  • Haase is batting .203 with eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 14 walks.
  • Haase has gotten a hit in 38 of 82 games this season (46.3%), with more than one hit on 10 occasions (12.2%).
  • Looking at the 82 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (4.9%), and in 1.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 20.7% of his games this season, Haase has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 19 of 82 games (23.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
39 GP 43
.250 AVG .161
.282 OBP .207
.355 SLG .226
7 XBH 6
3 HR 1
19 RBI 7
38/6 K/BB 39/8
1 SB 2

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The Red Sox pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Red Sox's 4.34 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (153 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Red Sox will send Crawford (5-6) to make his 15th start of the season. He is 5-6 with a 3.69 ERA and 87 strikeouts through 85 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • In 22 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.69, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .235 against him.
