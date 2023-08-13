Dansby Swanson -- with an on-base percentage of .179 in his past 10 games, 156 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Hyun-Jin Ryu on the hill, on August 13 at 1:37 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) in his previous game against the Blue Jays.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Time: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu

Hyun-Jin Ryu TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson is batting .254 with 18 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 46 walks.

Swanson has gotten at least one hit in 61.2% of his games this season (63 of 103), with at least two hits 27 times (26.2%).

He has gone deep in 15.5% of his games in 2023 (16 of 103), and 4% of his trips to the dish.

Swanson has driven in a run in 37 games this year (35.9%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (13.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 40.8% of his games this season (42 of 103), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (11.7%) he has scored more than once.

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 52 .285 AVG .222 .350 OBP .320 .500 SLG .389 22 XBH 16 10 HR 8 35 RBI 23 50/19 K/BB 62/27 1 SB 3

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings