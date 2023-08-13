The Chicago Cubs (61-56) will attempt to sweep the Toronto Blue Jays (65-54) at Rogers Centre on Sunday, at 1:37 PM ET.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Hyun-Jin Ryu (0-1) to the mound, while Jameson Taillon (7-6) will answer the bell for the Cubs.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Time: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ryu - TOR (0-1, 4.00 ERA) vs Taillon - CHC (7-6, 5.17 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jameson Taillon

Taillon (7-6) takes the mound first for the Cubs in his 21st start of the season. He has a 5.17 ERA in 101 2/3 innings pitched, with 89 strikeouts.

In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the New York Mets, the righty went seven innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.

During 20 games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed a 5.17 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .266 to opposing hitters.

Taillon is trying to collect his fifth quality start of the year in this game.

Taillon will try to continue a 13-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.1 innings per appearance).

In two of his appearances this season he has not surrender an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hyun-Jin Ryu

The Blue Jays' Ryu will make his third start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Monday, when he threw four scoreless innings without allowing a hit against the Cleveland Guardians.

He has an ERA of 4.00, a batting average against of .273 and 5 strikeouts per nine innings in two games this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.