Sunday's game features the Toronto Blue Jays (65-54) and the Chicago Cubs (61-56) facing off at Rogers Centre in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 7-5 win for the Blue Jays according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 1:37 PM ET on August 13.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Hyun-Jin Ryu (0-1) to the mound, while Jameson Taillon (7-6) will answer the bell for the Cubs.

Cubs vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 1:37 PM ET

Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 1:37 PM ET

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

MLB Network

Cubs vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Blue Jays 7, Cubs 6.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 4-2.

When it comes to the total, Chicago and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cubs' past 10 games.

The Cubs have won in 25, or 44.6%, of the 56 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Chicago has won 16 of 34 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Chicago is No. 5 in MLB, scoring 5.1 runs per game (593 total runs).

Cubs pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.20 ERA this year, which ranks 15th in MLB.

Cubs Schedule