Cody Bellinger Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Blue Jays - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Cody Bellinger and his .694 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Sunday at 1:37 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Blue Jays.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger has 108 hits and an OBP of .380, both of which lead Chicago hitters this season.
- Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks fourth, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is seventh in the league in slugging.
- Bellinger has gotten a hit in 66 of 86 games this season (76.7%), with multiple hits on 31 occasions (36.0%).
- Looking at the 86 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 17 of them (19.8%), and in 5% of his trips to the plate.
- Bellinger has picked up an RBI in 39 games this season (45.3%), with more than one RBI in 12 of those contests (14.0%).
- He has scored in 51 games this season (59.3%), including 16 multi-run games (18.6%).
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|41
|.335
|AVG
|.327
|.386
|OBP
|.374
|.576
|SLG
|.545
|23
|XBH
|15
|9
|HR
|9
|33
|RBI
|26
|28/14
|K/BB
|28/13
|11
|SB
|6
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.74 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (143 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ryu (0-1) starts for the Blue Jays, his third of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Monday, the lefty tossed four scoreless innings against the Cleveland Guardians without surrendering a hit.
