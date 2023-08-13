Andy Ibanez -- with a slugging percentage of .313 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Boston Red Sox, with Kutter Crawford on the mound, on August 13 at 12:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford

TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

Ibanez is hitting .242 with 17 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 10 walks.

In 55.1% of his 78 games this season, Ibanez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 9.0% of his games this year, and 2.7% of his plate appearances.

In 17 games this year (21.8%), Ibanez has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (3.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 25 of 78 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 36 .254 AVG .229 .275 OBP .272 .418 SLG .381 13 XBH 12 4 HR 3 9 RBI 12 29/4 K/BB 23/6 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings