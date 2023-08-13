Andy Ibanez -- with a slugging percentage of .313 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Boston Red Sox, with Kutter Crawford on the mound, on August 13 at 12:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
  • TV Channel: Peacock
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

  • Ibanez is hitting .242 with 17 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 10 walks.
  • In 55.1% of his 78 games this season, Ibanez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in 9.0% of his games this year, and 2.7% of his plate appearances.
  • In 17 games this year (21.8%), Ibanez has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (3.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 25 of 78 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
42 GP 36
.254 AVG .229
.275 OBP .272
.418 SLG .381
13 XBH 12
4 HR 3
9 RBI 12
29/4 K/BB 23/6
0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Red Sox's 4.34 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Red Sox rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (153 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Crawford gets the start for the Red Sox, his 15th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 3.69 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander went 3 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • In 22 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 3.69 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .235 to his opponents.
