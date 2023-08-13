Andy Ibáñez Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Red Sox - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Andy Ibanez -- with a slugging percentage of .313 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Boston Red Sox, with Kutter Crawford on the mound, on August 13 at 12:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Andy Ibáñez At The Plate
- Ibanez is hitting .242 with 17 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 10 walks.
- In 55.1% of his 78 games this season, Ibanez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 9.0% of his games this year, and 2.7% of his plate appearances.
- In 17 games this year (21.8%), Ibanez has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (3.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 25 of 78 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|36
|.254
|AVG
|.229
|.275
|OBP
|.272
|.418
|SLG
|.381
|13
|XBH
|12
|4
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|12
|29/4
|K/BB
|23/6
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Red Sox's 4.34 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (153 total, 1.3 per game).
- Crawford gets the start for the Red Sox, his 15th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 3.69 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander went 3 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 3.69 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .235 to his opponents.
