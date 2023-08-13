The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Benintendi (.158 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi leads Chicago with an OBP of .335 this season while batting .269 with 39 walks and 53 runs scored.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 50th, his on-base percentage ranks 61st, and he is 131st in the league in slugging.

Benintendi has picked up a hit in 78 of 105 games this year, with multiple hits 28 times.

In 105 games played this season, he has hit a homer in only two of them.

Benintendi has had at least one RBI in 23.8% of his games this season (25 of 105), with more than one RBI five times (4.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 42 games this year (40.0%), including eight multi-run games (7.6%).

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 55 .277 AVG .263 .346 OBP .325 .351 SLG .348 14 XBH 14 0 HR 2 10 RBI 21 37/20 K/BB 32/19 6 SB 5

