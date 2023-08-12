Zack Short -- hitting .381 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the mound, on August 12 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.

Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Zack Short? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Zack Short At The Plate

Short is batting .235 with eight doubles, five home runs and 18 walks.

Short has gotten a hit in 30 of 69 games this year (43.5%), including seven multi-hit games (10.1%).

He has hit a long ball in five games this year (7.2%), homering in 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Short has driven in a run in 15 games this year (21.7%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (14.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 12 of 69 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 26 .255 AVG .203 .306 OBP .311 .402 SLG .328 7 XBH 6 4 HR 1 19 RBI 9 27/8 K/BB 18/10 2 SB 1

Red Sox Pitching Rankings