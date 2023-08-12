Zack Short -- hitting .381 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the mound, on August 12 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.

Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Zack Short At The Plate

  • Short is batting .235 with eight doubles, five home runs and 18 walks.
  • Short has gotten a hit in 30 of 69 games this year (43.5%), including seven multi-hit games (10.1%).
  • He has hit a long ball in five games this year (7.2%), homering in 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Short has driven in a run in 15 games this year (21.7%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (14.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 12 of 69 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
42 GP 26
.255 AVG .203
.306 OBP .311
.402 SLG .328
7 XBH 6
4 HR 1
19 RBI 9
27/8 K/BB 18/10
2 SB 1

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Red Sox have a 4.32 team ERA that ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Red Sox rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (149 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Bello (8-6 with a 3.64 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his 20th of the season.
  • The righty's most recent appearance was on Monday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
  • In 19 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 3.64 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .249 to opposing hitters.
