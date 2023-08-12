Yan Gomes Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Blue Jays - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Yan Gomes (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Bassitt. First pitch is at 3:07 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yan Gomes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Blue Jays Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Blue Jays Player Props
|Cubs vs Blue Jays Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Cubs vs Blue Jays
|Cubs vs Blue Jays Odds
|Cubs vs Blue Jays Prediction
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes is hitting .272 with 13 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 12 walks.
- Gomes has picked up a hit in 64.6% of his 79 games this season, with at least two hits in 19.0% of those games.
- In 10.1% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 40.5% of his games this year, Gomes has tallied at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (12.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 34.2% of his games this season (27 of 79), with two or more runs five times (6.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|41
|.273
|AVG
|.271
|.306
|OBP
|.313
|.432
|SLG
|.444
|11
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|5
|22
|RBI
|22
|29/6
|K/BB
|30/6
|0
|SB
|1
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have the top team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.73).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (142 total, 1.2 per game).
- Bassitt gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 25th of the season. He is 11-6 with a 3.87 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 139 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, the right-hander threw seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old's 3.87 ERA ranks 32nd, 1.232 WHIP ranks 31st, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 35th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.