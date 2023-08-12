The Milwaukee Brewers (63-54) and Chicago White Sox (47-70) meet on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The probable starters are Brandon Woodruff (1-1) for the Brewers and Jesse Scholtens (1-4) for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023
  • Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • TV: FOX
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Probable Pitchers: Woodruff - MIL (1-1, 1.65 ERA) vs Scholtens - CHW (1-4, 3.06 ERA)

White Sox Injury Report
Brewers vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesse Scholtens

  • The White Sox are sending Scholtens (1-4) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 3.06 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander went six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.06, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .251 batting average against him.
  • Scholtens is trying to extend a second-game quality start streak in this matchup.
  • Scholtens will look to last five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 2.8 innings per outing.
  • In nine of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Woodruff

  • The Brewers will hand the ball to Woodruff (1-1) for his fourth start of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in five innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
  • The 30-year-old has pitched in three games this season with an ERA of 1.65, a 7 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .857.
  • Woodruff has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

