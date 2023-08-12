Player props can be found for Christian Yelich and Luis Robert, among others, when the Milwaukee Brewers visit the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: FOX

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Robert Stats

Robert has 116 hits with 30 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs, 24 walks and 65 RBI. He's also stolen 16 bases.

He's slashed .271/.325/.563 so far this year.

Robert has hit safely in seven games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .314 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Aug. 9 1-for-1 1 0 0 1 2 vs. Yankees Aug. 8 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 7 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Guardians Aug. 6 1-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 at Guardians Aug. 5 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 2

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has 24 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 29 walks and 62 RBI (102 total hits).

He has a slash line of .252/.317/.433 so far this year.

Vaughn enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a home run and three RBI.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Brewers Aug. 11 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 vs. Yankees Aug. 9 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 vs. Yankees Aug. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 7 2-for-3 1 1 2 5 at Guardians Aug. 6 1-for-2 1 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Brandon Woodruff Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Woodruff Stats

The Brewers will hand the ball to Brandon Woodruff (1-1) for his fourth start of the season.

Woodruff has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

Woodruff Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Pirates Aug. 6 5.0 4 2 2 9 0 vs. Cardinals Apr. 7 5.1 4 0 0 4 2 at Cubs Apr. 1 6.0 3 1 1 8 1

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has recorded 126 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 57 walks. He has driven in 65 runs with 24 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .290/.376/.471 on the year.

Yelich hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .286 with four walks and an RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Aug. 11 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Rockies Aug. 9 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 8 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 7 2-for-3 3 0 0 2 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Carlos Santana Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has put up 90 hits with 25 doubles, 14 home runs and 47 walks. He has driven in 56 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .228/.309/.398 so far this season.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Aug. 11 2-for-6 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 9 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 7 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

