Tim Anderson Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Brewers - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tim Anderson -- with a slugging percentage of .368 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Brandon Woodruff on the mound, on August 12 at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is batting .242 with 12 doubles, a triple, a home run and 21 walks.
- Anderson has gotten a hit in 54 of 90 games this year (60.0%), with at least two hits on 25 occasions (27.8%).
- He has hit a home run in just one game this year.
- In 20 games this year, Anderson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 28 games this year (31.1%), including seven multi-run games (7.8%).
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|49
|.219
|AVG
|.260
|.254
|OBP
|.309
|.269
|SLG
|.304
|5
|XBH
|9
|1
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|10
|37/7
|K/BB
|47/14
|2
|SB
|9
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Brewers' 4.05 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (149 total, 1.3 per game).
- Woodruff (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 1.65 ERA in 16 1/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up a 1.65 ERA and 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .193 to his opponents.
