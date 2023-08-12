Brayan Bello will take the hill for the Boston Red Sox (61-55) on Saturday, August 12 against the Detroit Tigers (52-64), who will answer with Matt Manning. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox are the favorite in this one, at -200, while the underdog Tigers have +165 odds to upset. The over/under for the game has been listed at 10 runs.

Tigers vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Bello - BOS (8-6, 3.64 ERA) vs Manning - DET (3-4, 4.89 ERA)

Tigers vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have won 28, or 54.9%, of the 51 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Red Sox have a 6-3 record (winning 66.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -200 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Boston has a 66.7% chance to win.

The Red Sox went 4-3 over the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Boston and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Tigers have been underdogs in 94 games this season and have come away with the win 38 times (40.4%) in those contests.

This year, the Tigers have won 10 of 21 games when listed as at least +165 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Tigers vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Zach McKinstry 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+190) Matt Vierling 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+200) Riley Greene 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) Kerry Carpenter 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+150) Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+130)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 3rd

