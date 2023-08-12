Triston Casas and the Boston Red Sox will take the field against the Detroit Tigers and Riley Greene at Fenway Park on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers have hit just 108 homers this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Detroit ranks 29th in the majors with a .371 team slugging percentage.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .234 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

Detroit has scored 457 runs (just 3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .299 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

The Tigers rank 19th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.

Detroit strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 21st in MLB.

Detroit has pitched to a 4.49 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

The Tigers rank 11th in MLB with a combined 1.267 WHIP this season.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers' Matt Manning (3-4) will make his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up six earned runs and allowed nine hits in 5 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays.

He has earned a quality start one time in 10 starts this season.

Manning has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 10 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 8/7/2023 Twins L 9-3 Home Joey Wentz Pablo Lopez 8/8/2023 Twins W 6-0 Home Eduardo Rodríguez Sonny Gray 8/9/2023 Twins W 9-5 Home Alex Faedo Bailey Ober 8/10/2023 Twins W 3-0 Home Reese Olson Kenta Maeda 8/11/2023 Red Sox L 5-2 Away Tarik Skubal Chris Sale 8/12/2023 Red Sox - Away Matt Manning Brayan Bello 8/13/2023 Red Sox - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Kutter Crawford 8/15/2023 Twins - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Bailey Ober 8/16/2023 Twins - Away Reese Olson Kenta Maeda 8/17/2023 Guardians - Away Tarik Skubal Xzavion Curry 8/18/2023 Guardians - Away Matt Manning Gavin Williams

