Saturday's game between the Boston Red Sox (61-55) and Detroit Tigers (52-64) matching up at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 4:10 PM ET on August 12.

The Red Sox will give the nod to Brayan Bello (8-6) versus the Tigers and Matt Manning (3-4).

Tigers vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

How to Watch on TV: NESN

Tigers vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Red Sox 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.

The Tigers have been victorious in 38, or 40.4%, of the 94 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Detroit has a mark of 10-11 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +165 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 37.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Detroit scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (457 total, 3.9 per game).

Tigers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.49 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

