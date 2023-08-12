Tigers vs. Red Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 12
Saturday's game between the Boston Red Sox (61-55) and Detroit Tigers (52-64) matching up at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 4:10 PM ET on August 12.
The Red Sox will give the nod to Brayan Bello (8-6) versus the Tigers and Matt Manning (3-4).
Tigers vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Tigers vs. Red Sox Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Red Sox 5, Tigers 4.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Red Sox
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
Tigers Performance Insights
- The Tigers have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.
- The Tigers have been victorious in 38, or 40.4%, of the 94 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Detroit has a mark of 10-11 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +165 or worse on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 37.7% chance of pulling out a win.
- Detroit scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (457 total, 3.9 per game).
- Tigers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.49 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 7
|Twins
|L 9-3
|Joey Wentz vs Pablo Lopez
|August 8
|Twins
|W 6-0
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Sonny Gray
|August 9
|Twins
|W 9-5
|Alex Faedo vs Bailey Ober
|August 10
|Twins
|W 3-0
|Reese Olson vs Kenta Maeda
|August 11
|@ Red Sox
|L 5-2
|Tarik Skubal vs Chris Sale
|August 12
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Matt Manning vs Brayan Bello
|August 13
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Kutter Crawford
|August 15
|@ Twins
|-
|Alex Faedo vs Bailey Ober
|August 16
|@ Twins
|-
|Reese Olson vs Kenta Maeda
|August 17
|@ Guardians
|-
|Tarik Skubal vs Xzavion Curry
|August 18
|@ Guardians
|-
|Matt Manning vs Gavin Williams
