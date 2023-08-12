The 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee at TPC Southwind from August 10-12 will feature Rory McIlroy as part of the field, as the competitors take on the par-70, 7,243-yard course, with a purse of $20,000,000.00 on offer.

Looking to place a bet on McIlroy at the FedEx St. Jude Championship this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rory McIlroy Insights

McIlroy has finished below par on 17 occasions, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished 19 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds played.

He has posted a top-five score in eight of his last 20 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day nine times.

McIlroy has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in nine of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 15 times.

McIlroy has finished first once, with two top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes, in his past five appearances.

McIlroy has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five tournaments. In that span, he finished within five shots of the winner three times and with a better-than-average score five times.

McIlroy has top-10 finishes in each of his past seven tournaments.

McIlroy will look to make the cut for the ninth time in a row by making it to the weekend in this tournament.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 11 -9 275 3 14 5 11 $28.8M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Insights and Stats

McIlroy has two top-20 finishes, with one of them being top-10 finish, in his past eight appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 31st.

McIlroy made the cut in each of his eight most recent entries to this event.

This tournament will take place on a par 70 that registers at 7,243 yards, 228 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Golfers at TPC Southwind have averaged a score of -2 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

The courses that McIlroy has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,365 yards, while TPC Southwind will be at 7,243 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -2 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

McIlroy's Last Time Out

McIlroy was in the 81st percentile on par 3s at The Open Championship, with an average of 2.94 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He finished in the 94th percentile on par 4s at The Open Championship, averaging 3.98 strokes on those 44 holes.

On the 12 par-5 holes at The Open Championship, McIlroy was better than 57% of the golfers (averaging 4.67 strokes).

McIlroy carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at The Open Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.3).

On the 16 par-3s at The Open Championship, McIlroy did not card a bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 2.3).

McIlroy's eight birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at The Open Championship were more than the field average (3.4).

At that most recent tournament, McIlroy's showing on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (the field's average was worse, at 8.1).

McIlroy finished The Open Championship registering a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.4 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at The Open Championship, McIlroy recorded less bogeys or worse (one) than the field's average of 1.2.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: TPC Southwind

TPC Southwind Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Par: 70 / 7,243 yards

70 / 7,243 yards McIlroy Odds to Win: +900 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.