On Saturday, Nick Maton (.348 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points above season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Brayan Bello. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Nick Maton At The Plate

  • Maton is batting .171 with eight doubles, eight home runs and 38 walks.
  • Maton has picked up a hit in 38.6% of his 88 games this year, with multiple hits in 8.0% of them.
  • He has hit a home run in eight games this season (9.1%), leaving the park in 2.8% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 20 games this season (22.7%), Maton has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (8.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • In 27 of 88 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
44 GP 42
.143 AVG .198
.278 OBP .302
.218 SLG .388
5 XBH 11
2 HR 6
13 RBI 19
35/21 K/BB 34/17
0 SB 1

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Red Sox's 4.32 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Red Sox rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (149 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Bello (8-6) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his 20th start of the season. He has a 3.64 ERA in 108 2/3 innings pitched, with 91 strikeouts.
  • His last appearance came on Monday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
  • In 19 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.64, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .249 against him.
