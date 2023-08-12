The Detroit Lions right now have the ninth-ranked odds in the league to win the Super Bowl at +2200.

Lions Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +130

+130 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2200

Detroit Betting Insights

Detroit went 10-5-0 ATS last season.

Lions games went over the point total 10 out of 17 times last season.

While Detroit ranked worst in the in total defense with 392.4 yards allowed per game last season, it was a different situation on offense, as it ranked fourth-best in the (380 yards per game).

At home last season, the Lions were 5-4. Away, they were 4-4.

Detroit had a 3-2 record as the favored team, and posted a 5-5 record as underdogs.

In the NFC North the Lions were 5-1, and in the conference as a whole they went 7-5.

Lions Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Jared Goff passed for 4,438 yards (261.1 per game), with 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.1%.

Amon-Ra St. Brown had 106 catches for 1,161 yards (68.3 per game) and six touchdowns in 17 games.

On the ground with the Bears a season ago, David Montgomery scored five touchdowns a season ago and accumulated 801 yards (47.1 per game).

In 17 games played for the Jaguars, Marvin Jones Jr. had 46 catches for 529 yards (31.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

Alex Anzalone had one interception to go with 125 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and six passes defended last year.

2023-24 Lions NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 7 @ Chiefs - +600 2 September 17 Seahawks - +3500 3 September 24 Falcons - +8000 4 September 28 @ Packers - +6600 5 October 8 Panthers - +8000 6 October 15 @ Buccaneers - +15000 7 October 22 @ Ravens - +2000 8 October 30 Raiders - +8000 10 November 12 @ Chargers - +2500 11 November 19 Bears - +6000 12 November 23 Packers - +6600 13 December 3 @ Saints - +4000 14 December 10 @ Bears - +6000 15 December 17 Broncos - +5000 16 December 24 @ Vikings - +4000 17 December 30 @ Cowboys - +1500 18 January 7 Vikings - +4000

