Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Blue Jays - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jeimer Candelario -- with a slugging percentage of .676 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the hill, on August 12 at 3:07 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario is hitting .277 with 35 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 40 walks.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 37th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.
- Candelario has gotten a hit in 71 of 109 games this year (65.1%), with multiple hits on 29 occasions (26.6%).
- He has homered in 15.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 32.1% of his games this year, Candelario has tallied at least one RBI. In 16 of those games (14.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 49 games this season (45.0%), including multiple runs in 14 games.
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|4
|.245
|AVG
|.313
|.333
|OBP
|.313
|.452
|SLG
|.375
|26
|XBH
|1
|6
|HR
|0
|24
|RBI
|0
|43/18
|K/BB
|4/0
|1
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.73 team ERA that ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 142 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Bassitt (11-6) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his 25th start of the season. He's put together a 3.87 ERA in 139 2/3 innings pitched, with 131 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty threw seven innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing one earned run while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old's 3.87 ERA ranks 32nd, 1.232 WHIP ranks 31st, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 35th.
