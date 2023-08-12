Elvis Andrus Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Brewers - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Elvis Andrus and his .559 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Brewers.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus is batting .226 with 13 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 21 walks.
- Andrus has gotten a hit in 41 of 78 games this year (52.6%), with more than one hit on 14 occasions (17.9%).
- He has gone deep in three games this season (3.8%), homering in 1.1% of his chances at the plate.
- Andrus has driven home a run in 15 games this year (19.2%), including more than one RBI in 12.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 24.4% of his games this season (19 of 78), with two or more runs six times (7.7%).
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|41
|.258
|AVG
|.197
|.326
|OBP
|.263
|.325
|SLG
|.314
|6
|XBH
|11
|1
|HR
|2
|14
|RBI
|14
|24/11
|K/BB
|25/10
|4
|SB
|4
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 16th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.05).
- The Brewers rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (149 total, 1.3 per game).
- Woodruff (1-1 with a 1.65 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his fourth of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed a 1.65 ERA and 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .193 to opposing hitters.
