Dansby Swanson -- with a slugging percentage of .541 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the hill, on August 12 at 3:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dansby Swanson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson is hitting .254 with 18 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 46 walks.

In 60.8% of his 102 games this season, Swanson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 27 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 14.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 35.3% of his games this year, Swanson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 41 games this year (40.2%), including multiple runs in 12 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 51 .285 AVG .222 .350 OBP .321 .500 SLG .376 22 XBH 15 10 HR 7 35 RBI 20 50/19 K/BB 61/27 1 SB 3

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings