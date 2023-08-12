Dansby Swanson Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Blue Jays - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Dansby Swanson -- with a slugging percentage of .541 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the hill, on August 12 at 3:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson is hitting .254 with 18 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 46 walks.
- In 60.8% of his 102 games this season, Swanson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 27 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 14.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 35.3% of his games this year, Swanson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 41 games this year (40.2%), including multiple runs in 12 games.
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|51
|.285
|AVG
|.222
|.350
|OBP
|.321
|.500
|SLG
|.376
|22
|XBH
|15
|10
|HR
|7
|35
|RBI
|20
|50/19
|K/BB
|61/27
|1
|SB
|3
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays' 3.73 team ERA leads all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (142 total, 1.2 per game).
- Bassitt (11-6 with a 3.87 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 139 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 25th of the season.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty threw seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (3.87), 31st in WHIP (1.232), and 35th in K/9 (8.4).
