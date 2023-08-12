Dansby Swanson -- with a slugging percentage of .541 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the hill, on August 12 at 3:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

  • Swanson is hitting .254 with 18 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 46 walks.
  • In 60.8% of his 102 games this season, Swanson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 27 multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in 14.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 35.3% of his games this year, Swanson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 41 games this year (40.2%), including multiple runs in 12 games.

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
51 GP 51
.285 AVG .222
.350 OBP .321
.500 SLG .376
22 XBH 15
10 HR 7
35 RBI 20
50/19 K/BB 61/27
1 SB 3

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
  • The Blue Jays' 3.73 team ERA leads all league pitching staffs.
  • The Blue Jays rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (142 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Bassitt (11-6 with a 3.87 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 139 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 25th of the season.
  • In his last outing on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty threw seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (3.87), 31st in WHIP (1.232), and 35th in K/9 (8.4).
