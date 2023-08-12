Saturday's contest that pits the Toronto Blue Jays (65-53) versus the Chicago Cubs (60-56) at Rogers Centre should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Blue Jays. Game time is at 3:07 PM ET on August 12.

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Chris Bassitt (11-6) against the Cubs and Justin Steele (13-3).

Cubs vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 3:07 PM ET

Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 3:07 PM ET

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

MLB Network

Cubs vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Blue Jays 5, Cubs 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Chicago and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The past 10 Cubs contests have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The Cubs have been underdogs in 55 games this season and have come away with the win 24 times (43.6%) in those contests.

This season, Chicago has been victorious 21 times in 46 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Cubs have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Chicago scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (588 total, 5.1 per game).

Cubs pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.20 ERA this year, which ranks 15th in MLB.

Cubs Schedule