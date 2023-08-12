Cody Bellinger and his .488 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (109 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Toronto Blue Jays and Chris Bassitt on August 12 at 3:07 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his most recent game against the Blue Jays.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

3:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger leads Chicago with 106 hits and an OBP of .379 this season.

Among the qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks fourth, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is seventh in the league in slugging.

Bellinger has gotten a hit in 65 of 85 games this year (76.5%), including 30 multi-hit games (35.3%).

In 20.0% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 5% of his trips to the plate.

In 44.7% of his games this season, Bellinger has notched at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (14.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 50 of 85 games this season, and more than once 15 times.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 40 .335 AVG .322 .386 OBP .371 .576 SLG .539 23 XBH 14 9 HR 9 33 RBI 25 28/14 K/BB 28/13 11 SB 6

