Christopher Morel Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Blue Jays - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Christopher Morel (hitting .147 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Bassitt. First pitch is at 3:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christopher Morel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Blue Jays Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Blue Jays Player Props
|Cubs vs Blue Jays Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Cubs vs Blue Jays
|Cubs vs Blue Jays Odds
|Cubs vs Blue Jays Prediction
Christopher Morel At The Plate
- Morel is batting .260 with 12 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 27 walks.
- Morel has picked up a hit in 63.0% of his 73 games this season, with at least two hits in 21.9% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 18 games this year (24.7%), leaving the park in 6.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 33 games this season (45.2%), Morel has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (19.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 39 of 73 games this year, and more than once 8 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|36
|.265
|AVG
|.256
|.313
|OBP
|.349
|.508
|SLG
|.526
|15
|XBH
|16
|8
|HR
|10
|32
|RBI
|22
|51/10
|K/BB
|47/17
|3
|SB
|1
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.73 team ERA that ranks No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (142 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Blue Jays are sending Bassitt (11-6) to make his 25th start of the season. He is 11-6 with a 3.87 ERA and 131 strikeouts through 139 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, the right-hander went seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering seven hits.
- The 34-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (3.87), 31st in WHIP (1.232), and 35th in K/9 (8.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.