Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Brewers - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Vaughn and his .500 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Brewers.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn is batting .252 with 24 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 29 walks.
- Vaughn has had a hit in 76 of 107 games this year (71.0%), including multiple hits 23 times (21.5%).
- In 14.0% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Vaughn has driven home a run in 41 games this season (38.3%), including more than one RBI in 14.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored in 43 games this year (40.2%), including three multi-run games (2.8%).
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|54
|.260
|AVG
|.245
|.332
|OBP
|.303
|.480
|SLG
|.389
|21
|XBH
|20
|11
|HR
|4
|32
|RBI
|30
|36/15
|K/BB
|56/14
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.05).
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up 149 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- The Brewers will send Woodruff (1-1) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 1.65 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 16 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In three games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 1.65, with 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .193 against him.
